BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) – Will Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud on Saturday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Zalatoris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson.
The 23-year-old former Wake Forest star earned $108,000 and jumped from fourth to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.
Zalatoris finished at 15-under 273 for his fourth straight top-10 finish and sixth in nine starts this season. The 2004 U.S. Junior champion birdied the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes to help off Johnson. Johnson finished with a 63.
