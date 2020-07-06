CBSN DenverWatch Now
BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) – Will Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes in Berthoud on Saturday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Zalatoris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson.

Will Zalatoris hits out of the 13th fairway during the final round of the TPC Colorado Championship contested at TPC Colorado on July 4, 2020 in Berthoud.

The 23-year-old former Wake Forest star earned $108,000 and jumped from fourth to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.

Will Zalatoris celebrates with the winner's trophy after the final round of the TPC Colorado Championship contested at TPC Colorado on July 4, 2020 in Berthoud.

Zalatoris finished at 15-under 273 for his fourth straight top-10 finish and sixth in nine starts this season. The 2004 U.S. Junior champion birdied the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes to help off Johnson. Johnson finished with a 63.

