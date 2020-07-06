CBSN DenverWatch Now
RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers near Rifle waded through the Colorado River to save three people over the weekend. Their boat reportedly capsized late Sunday morning, leaving them stranded on an island in the middle of the rushing river.

Crews from Colorado River Fire Rescue used a ladder to help everyone get to safety.

No one was hurt.

