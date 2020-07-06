Comments
RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescuers near Rifle waded through the Colorado River to save three people over the weekend. Their boat reportedly capsized late Sunday morning, leaving them stranded on an island in the middle of the rushing river.
Crews from Colorado River Fire Rescue used a ladder to help everyone get to safety.
On 07/05/20 at approximately 1157 hrs CRFR crews responded to a river rescue call near West Rifle on the Colorado River. Three individuals were stranded on an island after capsizing their watercraft. Crews worked quickly to return the individuals to safety. pic.twitter.com/mK3mk41ieU
— Colorado River Fire Rescue (@CORiverFire) July 6, 2020
No one was hurt.