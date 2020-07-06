PUEBLO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Police arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly attempting to incite a riot at a demonstration calling for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus. The Pueblo Chieftain reported the event marked the third consecutive weekend that demonstrators have called for the removal of the Columbus monument in Pueblo.
“It doesn’t represent anything good American and it represents a lot of slaughter and annihilation and suppression,” said Jenifer Lunde, who attended the rally.
At least two other people were removed by police.
A competing protest took place nearby, which was attended by people who favor keeping the monument in the city.
“I’m out here to protect our rights our civil rights, our constitution, our bill of rights and … if they want this statue torn down, vote on it,” said Allen Sibole.
A group called For The People – Pueblo pledged to protest every weekend until the statue is removed.
