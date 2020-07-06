(CBS4) — New Mexico is now enforcing mandatory self-quarantine for most out-of-state travelers coming to the state, whether by air or vehicle. The mandatory self-quarantine is to last 14 days or the length of stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.
The public health order includes the following exemptions to the 14-day self-quarantine requirement:
- airline employees on travel for work
- individuals performing public safety or public health functions
- emergency first responders
- health care workers
- military personnel
- individuals employed by a federal agency or a national defense contractor
- individuals arriving to New Mexico pursuant to a court order
- individuals traveling to New Mexico to conduct business activities
Face coverings are required for all visitors and residents in New Mexico. The only exceptions are when drinking, eating, exercising, or under medical instruction. The state will increase enforcement of the face covering requirement, which may include a $100 fine for those in violation of the mandate.
For more information on the status of COVID-19 in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico Department of Health.