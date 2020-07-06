Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is working to reunite any animals that might have gotten separated from their owners over the July 4th holiday weekend. The holiday is an especially difficult one for pets because of all the loud blasts and explosions from fireworks.
Animals get overwhelmed and scared by the noise of the fireworks and often run away. That leads to disorientation and the inability to return home sometimes.
The Dumb Friends League has found many animals using a website called Finding Rover. Dozens of people have uploaded photos of their missing pets, hoping to be reunited with them.
Check out the site if you are missing your pet to see if anyone took them in over the weekend.