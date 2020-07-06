We know many of you have questions about coronavirus. That’s why every week on CBSN Denver, we get your coronavirus questions answered by CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida.

(CBS4) – Over the weekend, the World Health Organization announced it would be ending its trial on hydroxychloroquine. The drug was once touted as a promising treatment for coronavirus. The WHO says the evidence from its trials found little to no reduction in deaths of hospitalized coronavirus patients who took the drug.

That contradicts a different study from the Henry Ford Foundation, which found treatment with hydroxychloroquine significantly cut the death rate in COVID-19 patients.

“There are contradictory studies all of the time,” said Hnida. “Right now hydroxychloroquine is being looked at in 226 studies. So it will be a while before we have a definitive answer.”

Hnida says at this point, it’s still unclear how much the drug helps, how to administer it, and even what amount to give patients.

“I think the main thing to understand is that we don’t think it’s a game changer,” said Hnida.

He says the same thing goes for anti-viral drugs and plasma infusions. At this point, doctors have found them to help, but they are not cures.

“Nothing has been found to be a cure. Everyone is looking for the magic bullet and unfortunately it does not exist at this time.”

Q&A with Dr. Dave airs every Monday at 11 a.m. on CBSN Denver.