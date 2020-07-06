FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins investigated a deadly house fire on Monday night. Crews rushed to put out the fire after a reported explosion at 2500 E. Harmony Road just before 7 p.m.
Some mobile homes surrounding the burning mobile home were evacuated during the firefighting efforts.
Final Update: Most units are leaving the scene of the #structurefire at 2500 E. Harmony. A truck and engine will remain on-scene conducting overhaul. PFA investigators will be assisting police detectives. For further updates, follow @FCPolice. pic.twitter.com/4Ho78TJXMy
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) July 7, 2020
The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Crews eventually cleared the scene after determining it was safe.
The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad has confirmed that the scene is safe. There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident. #2500EHarmony
— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 7, 2020
Police said they initially received a call about a man who had assaulted a woman at one of the homes and told her he was going to kill her. While officers were on their way, an explosion happened at one of the mobile homes and caught fire.
The deceased has not been identified, however, police believe the person who died was the male involved in the assault allegations.