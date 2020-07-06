CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Deadly Fire, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins investigated a deadly house fire on Monday night. Crews rushed to put out the fire after a reported explosion at 2500 E. Harmony Road just before 7 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Some mobile homes surrounding the burning mobile home were evacuated during the firefighting efforts.

The Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Crews eventually cleared the scene after determining it was safe.

Police said they initially received a call about a man who had assaulted a woman at one of the homes and told her he was going to kill her. While officers were on their way, an explosion happened at one of the mobile homes and caught fire.

(credit: CBS)

The deceased has not been identified, however, police believe the person who died was the male involved in the assault allegations.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply