MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Members of the Mesa County Search and Rescue Technical Rescue Team spent the 4th of July climbing up Independence Monument to raise the American flag. The climb has been an annual tradition for 30 years now.
Twelve climbers participated in this year’s event — six search and rescue volunteers, four members of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and two guest climbers.
The American Flag will remain atop Independence Monument for about a week for people to view.
The “fin” of the monument is approximately 450 feet high.