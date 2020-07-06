Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to secure their garbage after a doe was found with a trash can lid around its neck. Estes Park Police and a CPW wildlife officer responded to help the nursing animal.
The trash can lid was safely removed from the doe’s neck. CPW officials called the situation “heartbreaking” and “completely unavoidable.”
“Please do not leave any unsecured garbage outside where animals can get into them,” stated CPW NE Region on Twitter. “Not only is human-derived food potentially harmful to wildlife, but can lead to entanglements such as this.”
“CPW officials called the situation … “completely unavoidable.”[sic]” — I think it’s more likely that you substituted “unavoidable” for “avoidable”.