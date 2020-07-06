AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Monday night the Aurora City Council will vote on whether to ban police officers from using carotid control hold. That’s the hold used on Elijah McClain last August, before his death.

Last month, the city manager mandated a new policy to stop those holds. The new ordinance would make it more permanent and harder to reverse.

Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says she supports banning the maneuver. Last week, three Aurora police officers were fired and one resigned after the discovery of photos taken at the site where officers confronted McClain. One photo showed an officer reenacting the carotid control hold used on McClain.

Officers Erica Marrero, Jaron Jones and Kyle Dittrich were the ones seen smiling in the two photos released. Jones was the only of the three to resign before being given termination notice. Marrero and Dittrich were fired for conduct unbecoming.

Officer Jason Rosenblatt was terminated after responding via text to the photos with “haha.” Rosenblatt was one of the three officers who was involved in McClain’s arrest.

Hours after the Aurora Police Department announced the terminations and resignation, hundreds of people filled the streets, demanding justice for McClain.

Protesters gathered at the site of a community memorial honoring McClain near Interstate 225. They started marching to the Aurora Police Department headquarters. The crowd was chanting, “Black lives matter, yes they do,” and carrying signs that read “Justice for Elijah.”

Protesters surrounded the Aurora Police District 1 building and chanted, “Why are you wearing riot gear?” to officers who were standing guard outside.

The initial plan was to march to Aurora Police Headquarters at the Aurora Municipal Center but earlier in the day, police cordoned off the building and closed the lobby to the public.

There were still hundreds of people outside the police building at 10 p.m.

