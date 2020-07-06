DENVER (CBS4) – With safety in mind, the 21st annual Donor Dash is going virtual. The Donor Alliance holds the event every year to honor and celebrate the lives of organ and tissue donors, their recipients and recognize those who continue to wait for a lifesaving transplant.
This year there will be numerous physically distanced activities as part of the Donor Dash leading up to the 5K event on July 19.
“Teams can still get together — socially distanced of course — at home and in parks. They can run, walk or jog on July 19 at 10 a.m. then all get together and watch our livestream program at 11 a.m. that day,” said Donor Alliance spokeswoman Brianna DiPilato.
Everyone who registers for the event will get a mask and a shirt. A packet pickup will take place on July 12.
“When you say yes to organ and tissue donation you’re agreeing to donate your organs and tissues after death and maybe help somebody — if you are able — live on through the gift of life,” DiPilato said.
DiPilato said there are 2,000 people in Colorado currently on the list waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.
Learn more at DonorAlliance.org.