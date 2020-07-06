DENVER (CBS4): The next day temperatures could stay below 90 degrees in Denver is likely at least two week away. Meanwhile moisture will remain scarce across Colorado causing understandable concerns about fire danger.
Monday will likely be the “coolest” day of the week in many areas with high temperatures just a couple degrees above Sunday. That will put the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas in the lower to mid 90s.
Elsewhere around the state, temperatures will approach 100 degrees in Grand Junction and will reach the 80s in many mountain towns.
With the heat comes elevated fire danger. All of western Colorado (west of Vail Pass) is under a Red Flag Warning from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday thanks to wind gusts up to 40 mph combined with relative humidity under 15%.
Even hotter weather is expected on Tuesday with temperatures closer to 100 than 90 for most neighborhoods along the Front Range. And while there is a slight chance for late day thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday, the storms will be more prone to causing wind and lightning than any measurable rain.
Temperatures should fluctuate slightly later this week but the intense summer heat is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. In fact, the next day when Denver’s temperature could stay below 90 degrees is at least two weeks ago. And of course there is a chance the forecast could change and 90 degree heat could continue even longer.
Bottom line, big time heat is here for the long haul!