Comments
The hot weather has settled into Colorado, and it won’t be going away anytime soon.
The Front Range and plains will spend the entire week in the mid to upper 90s, but possible could crack into the triple digits for the first time this summer on Friday. We could do it again on Saturday.
Many parts of eastern Colorado could hit the 100+ range several times this week.
Along with the heat, we will also get a lot of wind. Fire danger will be extremely high Tuesday and Wednesday as we will be very hot, dry, and windy. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will be in place both days.
The heat stays strong all week and even into next week. As of now, there isn’t much relief in sight from this heat.