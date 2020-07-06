Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire that broke out at a construction site engulfed four separate wood frame buildings — and the flames spread to some brush to the south, along the Highline Canal. South Metro Fire Rescue fought the flames on Monday afternoon, at Riverscape Court and Channel Drive in Unincorporated Douglas County.
South Metro said two people were burned and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition.
“Crews are gaining control of the brush fire behind the structures. Firefighters are also making progress on the buildings,” South Metro tweeted.
“Both master streams are operating from Tower 18 and Ladder 12 to spray water from above,” officials stated.
The fire was under control by about 4:45 p.m.