CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Summit County News

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to Colorado are hitting the Colorado Trail during the coroanvirus pandemic. The trail runs 567 miles between Denver and Durango.

(credit: CBS)

Jason and Jennifer Ballew are visiting from Arizona and are taking advantage of Colorado’s great outdoors during the pandemic. They believe they’ve noticed a difference on the trails.

“An extreme improvement in kindness to each other and courtesy in a way that I’ve never seen before,” said Jennifer Ballew.

(credit: CBS)

“Definitely noticed a huge increase in trail use, you know, due to COVID, you know, started seeing a lot of people that are probably unemployed, taking advantage of their time off to get out on the trail. I think it’s great because I think it is social distancing, wearing a mask, keeping appropriate distance, six feet from other trail users. I think it’s a very responsible way to stay fit, and use your time,” said Jason Ballew.

(credit: CBS)

The stretch of the trail where the Ballews were hiking is near Breckenridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply