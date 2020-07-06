BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Visitors to Colorado are hitting the Colorado Trail during the coroanvirus pandemic. The trail runs 567 miles between Denver and Durango.
Jason and Jennifer Ballew are visiting from Arizona and are taking advantage of Colorado’s great outdoors during the pandemic. They believe they’ve noticed a difference on the trails.
“An extreme improvement in kindness to each other and courtesy in a way that I’ve never seen before,” said Jennifer Ballew.
“Definitely noticed a huge increase in trail use, you know, due to COVID, you know, started seeing a lot of people that are probably unemployed, taking advantage of their time off to get out on the trail. I think it’s great because I think it is social distancing, wearing a mask, keeping appropriate distance, six feet from other trail users. I think it’s a very responsible way to stay fit, and use your time,” said Jason Ballew.
The stretch of the trail where the Ballews were hiking is near Breckenridge.