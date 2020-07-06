CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies have released the 60-game schedule for 2020 set to begin later this month.

After two exhibition games against the Texas Rangers, the Rockies will open the regular season on July 24 at the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field. The Rockies home opener comes one week later on July 31st against the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies will play 40 games against divisional opponents and the remaining 20 against the American League West Division.

The Rockies are hoping to allow a limited number of fans to attend home games this season and are working with city and state health officials to finalize a plan that will adhere to strict health protocols and ensure fan safety.

