DENVER (CBS4)– The 2020 Major League baseball season may not be your typical season but Colorado Rockies 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado is going to attack the shorten season with vigor.

“I’m only 29 once and I’m never going to get this time back,” said Arenado. “I’m going to go as hard as I can. God willing I stay healthy and I’m able to fight through this whole year. But I want to play so I’ll be out there. “

Instead of the marathon that is the normal 162 season, this year will be a sprint with teams playing only 60 regular season games to determine the playoff participants. The shortened season could be exciting with every game and every week meaning so much more.

“The approach is different because if you lose early on you could hopefully make it up on the back end. But there’s not a back end anymore,” Arenado said. “If you get off to a good start it can carry you so getting off to a good start is going to be huge.”

Arenado and the Rockies are coming off a disappointing 2019. After back-to-back playoff appearances the Rockies stumbled to only 71 wins and a next to last finish in the N.L. West. Despite this year’s pandemic shortened season, the Rockies All-Star 3rd baseman still views the season as a chance at redemption and success this year is no different than in past years.

“This is what it is this year,” said Arenado. “If we have a chance to get to the World Series and playoffs I’m all about it. It counts and I want to win. The goal is always to win and there’s a chance to win a World Series so that should always be the goal.”