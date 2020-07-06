(CBS4) – A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after being struck by an SUV while riding on Highway 6 in Summit County over the weekend. The Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver who hit Christopher Jacobs and then drove away.
It happened on Saturday when Jacobs was heading to the top of Loveland Pass and had gotten about halfway up to Arapahoe Basin.
Jacobs said he didn’t hear the driver coming. He doesn’t remember much beyond feeling a lot of pain in his back when he was hit from behind.
Jacobs told CBS4 he doesn’t understand where there “seems to be a hatred for bikers on the road.”
“It seems kind of hard to say that, but it just seems like there is very little patience for drivers and bikes to share the road together,” he said.
The vehicle CSP is looking for was described as being a 2011 to 2015 Ford Explorer. It likely has front end damage, including damage to the right front fender.
Jacobs said he hopes the driver turns himself in.