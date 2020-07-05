COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilized an abandoned black bear cub that approached people in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The young bear was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center 50 miles away. Wildlife officials plan to release it into the wild later this year.
According to CPW, the cub ran from officers Phil Gurule, Corey Adler and Cassidy English when they first attempted to catch it. The cub climbed a tree and scrambled from limb to limb out of their reach.
Gurule used his dart gun to tranquilize the cub, which fell dramatically from the tree to the officers waiting below.
For the next few months, the cub is calling Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation home. The cub will be raised to a healthy weight at the non-profit facility and, if all goes as planned, placed in a man-made winter den.
“It will awake a wild bear next spring,” CPW stated via Twitter on Saturday.
He will sport a new ear tag as a momento of his in-town adventure.