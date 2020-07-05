DENVER (CBS4) – If you like hot summer weather then you’re going to love the forecast over the next several days. A large ridge of high pressure will take over Colorado’s weather pattern this week and that means at least 5-10 days with temperatures in the 90s and low 100s across the lower elevations, including Denver.
Along with the hot temperatures there will only be a limited supply of moisture so many locations will remain dry for several days. Right now it looks like any thunderstorms that manage to pop up after Tuesday will be few and far between and most likely confined to either the mountains or the far eastern plains.
In anticipation of the hot and dry forecast, combined with the ongoing drought, Colorado’s fire danger will rapidly increase this week. The National Weather Service has already issued a Red Flag Warning for a large part of the western slope on Tuesday. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the same area on Wednesday. More watches and warnings concerning the growing fire danger could be issued on Monday.