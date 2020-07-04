DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds rallied and marched through the streets of Denver on Saturday night, dedicated to finding justice and unity for all people… no matter their race, gender, nationality or religion. The crowds made their way from Manual High School to downtown Denver.
Many carried signs that read, “Justice For Elijah McClain,” “Ideas Are Bulletproof” and Black Lives Matter.”
The Rise Up Rally, organized by 10for10, is scheduled for 5 p.m. The group of Black young men says they unite communities and Black men through community service.
The same group marched in Aurora on Friday to demand justice for Elijah McClain. Hundreds of people rallied at the community memorial for the 23-year-old who died after a confrontation with Aurora police last year.
They marched to the Aurora Police Department’s District 1 Police Station in response to the death of Elijah McClain and recent disciplinary action against four police officers involved in an inappropriate photo.
On Saturday, the group reconvened at Manual High School where they hosted speakers at a rally.
Copter4 flew over the gathering, which had fewer people than at the start of the march.