DENVER (CBS4) – For the students at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College (DMLK), progress is coming in the form of a podcast. Members of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) at the school announced last week the launch of a podcast focused on racial justice.
The podcast, titled “Know Justice, Know Peace, DMLK’s The Take,” will offer listeners the chance to hear directly from the next generation of leaders on politics and first-hand accounts of the black experience in America. Inspired by the work of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, BSA members decided to amplify their voices through a medium that would speak to their own generation.
“It’s a great resource for the youth because through this we’re educating them, we’re speaking to them, and trying to help us all be educated. So at the end of the day that’s why it’s important to me because education is really powerful and if we’re all educated we can do great things,” said Angel Amankwaah, a student at the school.
The BSA announced the new podcast on Juneteenth, serving as both a remembrance of the liberation of the final slaves in Galveston, TX on June 19, 1865, and as a celebration of black voices.
The Take podcast premieres July 4 and will consist of eight episodes throughout the summer.
LINK: DMLK’s The Take Podcast
