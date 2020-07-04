CBSN DenverWatch Now
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced it will partially close Lookout Mountain during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Residents will only be allowed to access the area.

Lookout Mountain (credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

While the office didn’t specify the reason for the closure, they say it will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. each day.

They ask visitors to respect the closures and make alternate plans.

