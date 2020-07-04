CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Lauren Boebert, running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, celebrated America’s independence with Pres. Donald Trump and family.

(credit: Lauren Boebert)

Boebert thanked Eric Trump and his wife for their warm welcome and amazing support on social media. They celebrated Independence Day with a fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore on Friday night.

Boebert was among the 7,000 people at the fireworks celebration with Pres. Trump on July 3.

Earlier this week, Boebert defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.

(credit: CBS)

Boebert owns a restaurant on the Western Slope that opened for dine-in service in May and violated a cease and desist order. She and her restaurant also made headlines for employees openly carrying guns.

