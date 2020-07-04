DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Lauren Boebert, running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, celebrated America’s independence with Pres. Donald Trump and family.
Boebert thanked Eric Trump and his wife for their warm welcome and amazing support on social media. They celebrated Independence Day with a fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore on Friday night.
Boebert was among the 7,000 people at the fireworks celebration with Pres. Trump on July 3.
Earlier this week, Boebert defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.
Boebert owns a restaurant on the Western Slope that opened for dine-in service in May and violated a cease and desist order. She and her restaurant also made headlines for employees openly carrying guns.