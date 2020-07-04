DENVER (CBS4)– Copter4 captured some fireworks shows on July 4th, but it wasn’t of the professional variety. The illegal fireworks could be seen shooting into the sky above the Denver metro area from dozens of neighborhoods.

The constant fireworks seen in the video show what look to be professional-grade fireworks. The exploding chrysanthemums were seen in red, yellow, white and pink in the video taken by Copter4.

The helicopter crew said they had never seen anything like it.

Illegal fireworks are to blame for several fires around the Denver metro area. South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted an update on the fires, saying hot and dry conditions across Colorado make illegal fireworks dangerous.

This is what we feared, warned the community about and up-staffed 5 extra fire engines for. Multiple fires are occurring across the South Metro area right now. pic.twitter.com/U3XVBbXgcp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2020

Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind people not to call 911 when reporting fireworks.

Please do not call our dispatch center to report hearing fireworks. The call center is getting over run with these calls. Dial 911 if you there is a medical emergency or something is on fire. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 5, 2020

The City of Lakewood is encouraging residents to report illegal firework sightings through its online fireworks map.

The Denver Police Department has a non-emergency number for people to report illegal fireworks: 720-913-2059.

Want to report the illegal possession or use fireworks in #Denver? Call 720-913-2059. Please remain available for police contact — officers need a signature from the complainant in order to issue a citation. If your complaint includes fire or injury, call or text 911. pic.twitter.com/VcXSYk7lNQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 5, 2020

Jeffco also has a dedicated fireworks hotline: 303-271-8200.