DENVER (CBS4)– Copter4 captured some fireworks shows on July 4th, but it wasn’t of the professional variety. The illegal fireworks could be seen shooting into the sky above the Denver metro area from dozens of neighborhoods.

(credit: CBS)

The constant fireworks seen in the video show what look to be professional-grade fireworks. The exploding chrysanthemums were seen in red, yellow, white and pink in the video taken by Copter4.

The helicopter crew said they had never seen anything like it.

Illegal fireworks are to blame for several fires around the Denver metro area. South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted an update on the fires, saying hot and dry conditions across Colorado make illegal fireworks dangerous.

Several law enforcement agencies took to Twitter to remind people not to call 911 when reporting fireworks.

The City of Lakewood is encouraging residents to report illegal firework sightings through its online fireworks map.

The Denver Police Department has a non-emergency number for people to report illegal fireworks: 720-913-2059.

Jeffco also has a dedicated fireworks hotline: 303-271-8200.

