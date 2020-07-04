CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – July 4th started with a bang for one local fire department after fireworks started a house fire. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 21100 block of East Whitaker Drive in Arapahoe County.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrived first and were able to wake the residents, who safely evacuated.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

South Metro extinguished the fire before it extended to the inside.

No injuries were reported.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Investigators say the cause of the fire was fireworks that were improperly disposed of.

