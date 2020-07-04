Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – July 4th started with a bang for one local fire department after fireworks started a house fire. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 21100 block of East Whitaker Drive in Arapahoe County.
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrived first and were able to wake the residents, who safely evacuated.
South Metro extinguished the fire before it extended to the inside.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was fireworks that were improperly disposed of.