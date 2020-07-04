DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Fourth of July! We have a busy radar this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms and threatening skies all around the state. This will continue in the early evening hours with storm activity decreasing after sunset and the loss of daytime heating.
It's a pretty busy radar this afternoon! Scattered showers and storms possible into the early to mid evening. We'll see you at 5p on CBS4! #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/SXFpyczMrK
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 4, 2020
Because the winds above us are on the light side right now the thunderstorms are moving slowly and that means locally heavy rain will be a concern. On the far eastern plains there is the potential to see a few storms reach severe limits, meaning large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.
Fireworks shows are limited this year due to the statewide fire danger but if you are attending one this evening, more than likely, there should be a pretty significant decrease in the storm coverage around Colorado by 8 or 9 pm, with the exception of the far eastern plains, where storms could rumble until midnight.