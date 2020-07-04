Comments
EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A child’s body was found Friday afternoon in the Eagle River between Eagle and Dotsero.
The body has not been identified. The Coroner’s Office is expected to release more information next week.
Last month, the sheriff’s office launched multiple searches for a 3-year-old boy in the same area. Sebastian Castro was reported missing on June 5. A piece of his clothing was found along the river days later.
Several volunteers helped look for the boy for days.
It is not clear if the body found is that of Sebastian.