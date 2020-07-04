Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Coloradans celebrated Independence Day soaking up some sun at Big Soda Lake in Lakewood. Park officials had warned the park could reach capacity early.
People were still seen finding parking spots at around 12:30 p.m.
Many people stayed close to the swim beach, while others went out further on paddleboards and canoes.
Most people were separated, but some other groups could be seen from Copter4 closer together. While masks are recommended, it did not appear many people were wearing face coverings.
Gates open at 6 a.m. Entry costs $10. The park entrance will close when it reaches capacity, and no re-entry will be allowed if capacity is reached.