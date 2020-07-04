AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling protesters who blocked access to a police department overnight a “siege.” On Twitter, Coffman applauded the interim chief of police for skillfully freeing the facility and keeping protesters safe.
On Friday, hundreds of people rallied at the community memorial for Elijah McClain after the announcement that three Aurora police officers and had been fired and one resigned over a photo scandal that showed them mocking the chokehold officers had the 23-year-old in last year.
The protesters marched to Aurora Police District 1 where they demanded that the other two officers involved in the confrontation with Elijah before his death, also be fired. The vowed to remain in place until that happened.
One of those officers, Jason Rosenblatt, was directly involved in the incident before the death of McClain last August.
Coffman also called out two Aurora City Council members who participated in the march for Justice for Elijah. One responded.
“It was community members engaging in an uprising. But a peaceful uprising to call for justice that has been too long delayed,” said Aurora City Council Member Alison Coombs. Community members know that I’m standing with them in calling for justice for Elijah McClain, in calling for racial justice in our community.”