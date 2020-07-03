BREAKING NEWSElijah McClain Photo Scandal: Three Aurora police officers fired, one resigned
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday that Eric “Mikey” Maciel Jr., 8, died Thursday evening following a car crash in Pueblo.

Police indicated Maciel was thrown from the vehicle after unbuckling his seat belt to care for the family dog that was getting sick in the car. Investigators told CBS affiliate KKTV that the driver, the boy’s mother, turned around to tell the boy to buckle up as she approached the intersection at Santa Fe drive and East Northern Avenue at about 5 p.m.

The collision occurred at the intersection.

She and the driver of the other car had minor injuries, but Maciel passed away at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said it did not appear speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, and it isn’t clear if anyone will be charged as a result of it.

 

