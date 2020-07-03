PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday that Eric “Mikey” Maciel Jr., 8, died Thursday evening following a car crash in Pueblo.
Police indicated Maciel was thrown from the vehicle after unbuckling his seat belt to care for the family dog that was getting sick in the car. Investigators told CBS affiliate KKTV that the driver, the boy’s mother, turned around to tell the boy to buckle up as she approached the intersection at Santa Fe drive and East Northern Avenue at about 5 p.m.
The collision occurred at the intersection.
FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
At approx. 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Northern Ave. and Santa Fe Dr. regarding a traffic accident. A juvenile was ejected and died from his injuries. The Investigation is ongoing. Speed, drugs and alcohol are not factors.
### pic.twitter.com/GjLmqRA5ny
— Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) July 3, 2020
She and the driver of the other car had minor injuries, but Maciel passed away at a nearby hospital.
Eric "Mikey" Maciel, Jr, age 8, of Pueblo died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on 7/2/2020 in Pueblo. Critically injured, he was transported from the scene by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced.
— Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) July 3, 2020
Investigators said it did not appear speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, and it isn’t clear if anyone will be charged as a result of it.