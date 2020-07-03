LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Lakewood police are searching for 11-year-old Aiden Casaus. Casaus was last seen on Sunday, when his biological mother, 38-year-old Francheska Lee Flores, picked him up from a friend’s house. Flores was recently released from jail and does not have custodial rights.
Flores currently has a warrant out for her arrest for Violation of a Custody Order. Flores is also known to use the last name Bernal.
Their last known whereabouts were in Colorado Springs with Flores’ boyfriend, 29-year-old Zachery Estrada, on Monday. They were driving an older light blue sedan, with an unknown license plate.
Casaus is approximately 4-foot-11, weighs 80 pounds, and has dyed blond hair and brown eyes.
Flores is approximately 4-foot-10, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Estrada is approximately 5-foot-9, weighs 140 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone spots these three, they are asked to call 911 immediately. If anyone has any tips on the whereabouts of the three, they are asked to call Detective Johnson with the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7103.