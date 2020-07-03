DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Lauren Boebert, running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, is celebrating America’s independence with Pres. Donald Trump. They’ll be celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore on Friday night.
Earlier this week, Boebert defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.
Boebert owns a restaurant on the Western Slope that opened for dine-in service in May and violated a cease and desist order. She and her restaurant also made headlines for employees openly carrying guns.
Boebert will attend the Friday celebration at Mt. Rushmore with Trump.
“We’re going to have a tremendous evening. It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen,” said Trump.
Native American groups are expected to protest during the President’s visit. They view the monument as a desecration to land stolen from them.
The President had endorsed Tipton just one day before the primary election but after the results were announced, Trump shared his congratulations for Boebert.
Congratulations on a really great win! https://t.co/rMpFiV6LvY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in a race to represent Western Colorado.
