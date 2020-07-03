(CBS4)– There’s plenty to do around town this weekend! Here are some fun activities you and your family can enjoy either virtually or in person.
Several fireworks shows are taking off for the 4th of July, but they won’t come with the big crowds we usually see. Brighton is asking residents to watch this year’s fireworks from their backyards. Loveland moved their display to the Ranch Events Complex so families have more room to spread out. Colorado Springs is hosting “Symphony on your Porch.”
You can tune into several radio stations to listen to the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, while you watch the 4th of July fireworks display.
https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/06/24/july-4-fireworks-displays-denver-colorado-independence-day-where-to-watch/
“Celebrate American Diversity” takes place at the Stanley Marketplace this weekend. There will be several food options for guests to choose from. The Beverly Bells and The Reminders are just some of the performers providing live entertainment. Guests will be assigned a 10-by-10 picnic area, and guests must wear masks when not in their areas.
”Celebrate American Diversity” takes place July 3rd and 4th starting at 5 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/july-3-4-celebrate-american-diversity-at-stanley-marketplace-tickets-110522654234