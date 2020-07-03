BREAKING NEWSElijah McClain Photo Scandal: Three Aurora police officers fired, one resigned
Filed Under:Littleton News

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released surveillance pictures from the burglary of a gun store in Littleton as they offer a reward of up to $5,000. Thieves stole 51 firearms from the Triple J Armory Tuesday.

(credit: Littleton Police)

That store is at 8152 Southpark Lane in Littleton. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping Littleton police with the investigation.

(credit: CBS)

Littleton police officers answered a call to a burglary alarm and found a broken window but no suspects.

Those stolen firearms include both handguns and rifles.

(credit: Littleton Police)

Triple J Armory was also the victim of a smash and grab burglary in 2017.

