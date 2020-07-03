Comments
(CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis has vetoed his first bill of the year on Thursday. The bill concerned opioid addiction prevention and would have limited opioid prescriptions.
In a letter, Gov. Polis applauded many efforts of the bill but said it would ultimately boost premiums and cost insurance carriers between $22 and $38 million. Polis said he would not sign further legislation boosting costs.
Sponsors of the bill responded Thursday night, saying the health care and social costs of addicted individuals will be much higher as a result of the veto.