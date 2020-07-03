Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday showed almost the entire state in some stage of drought with exceptional conditions now being reported in the southeast corner. The Denver metro area is considered to be abnormally dry or in pre-drought.
Officials are urging residents and visitors to check with local regulations regarding fireworks and to make smart decisions. It is illegal in Colorado to shoot fireworks that leave the ground unless you are a trained professional with a permit.
Many communities have banned fireworks due to the high fire danger and several shows have been cancelled.