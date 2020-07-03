DENVER (CBS4) – There are several celestial things happening this weekend including a lunar eclipse and a very cool alignment of the moon with two planets. But it’s also a monumental weekend for the distance between the Earth and the sun as we reach Aphelion, which is the point where Earth is at its greatest distance from the sun. According to EarthSky.org that will happen at 5:35 am MDT on July 4th.
For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere it’s a great lesson in that the hottest time of the year has nothing to do with our distance from the sun. The opposite, Perihelion, is when Earth is closest to the sun and that happens each year during early January when we experience some of the coldest weather of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.