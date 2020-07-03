EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Eagle County is tightening up their public health order after an increase in coronavirus cases. Starting Friday — face coverings will now be required in public spaces indoors, and outdoors if 6 feet of social distance can’t be maintained.
Previously, masks were recommended, but now they are mandatory.
Additionally, group sizes will be limited to 100 people indoors and 175 outdoors.
People travelling to Eagle County must be symptom-free for at least 10 days before they visit.
“On this Independence Day weekend, we ask you all, residents and guests, to honor our communities by taking these simple steps to protect our neighbors and our businesses,” county officials stated. “It’s not a political statement, it’s for our physical and mental health and our economy.”
Read the full statement from the county here.