The Fourth of July holiday is almost here! Get ready for a hot, and possibly stormy day in Colorado as Mother Nature could put on her own fireworks show.

Temperatures for the Front Range and eastern plains will reach the low to mid 90s while the high country should hit the upper 70s and low 80s. Our Western Slope will also be very hot with plenty of 90s and 80s.

Saturday will start off very sunny, but around noon storms and rain will fire up in the high country. Not everyone will get a storm in the mountains, but we are in for scattered storms that could bring heavy rain. It does look like rain should clear from the mountains by the mid to late afternoon, so everything should be clear in the evening.

For the Denver area and Front Range, we could also start to see a chance for rain and storms as early as noon, with our best chance coming between 2:00 to 5:00 pm. We also should be clear by the evening, so all firework shows should be good to go. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but it does look like storms should be wrapped up by the evening.

The eastern plains could once again get severe weather, especially in the northeastern part of the state. Hail and wind are the biggest threats.

We stay hot with another round of storms possible on Sunday. Severe storms are possible in Denver as well.