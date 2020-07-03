JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Alderfer/Three Sisters East Trailhead in Evergreen had to be closed Friday, due to the large number visitors. Around noon, a park ranger tweeted videos of cars parked on each side of the street leading into the park.
Alderfer /Three Sisters Park is temporarily closed due to capacity. This is what it looks like just trying to get into the park. @JeffcoOpenSpace pic.twitter.com/uyalcbjpJW
— Mark (@JCOSRanger15) July 3, 2020
The area reopened about two hours later, but park officials warned that it wasn’t the only recreation area that was extremely busy. Officials said park rangers and sheriff’s deputies were enforcing parking restrictions — and warned that parking illegally could result in a $300 fine.
Elk Meadow Park and Lair o’ the Bear Park are extremely busy and beyond capacity. Please park legally and responsibly. Rangers and Sheriff deputies are enforcing illegal parking. It’s free to visit parks @JeffcoOpenSpace but illegal parking can cost you up to $300. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/XuSEyGtEEI
— Mark (@JCOSRanger15) July 3, 2020
“Temporary closures can occur at any JCOS Park on busy weekends/holidays. Rangers will close parks when parking is at capacity, has spilled out onto roads, or illegal/unsafe parking is occurring. There is no guarantee of entry into a park. Visitors should plan accordingly,” the county tweeted on Thursday.
The county also reminded people that the sheriff will close Lookout Mountain on Friday and Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Only residents will be allowed vehicle access during this closure.
“Please respect closures and make alternate plans,” county officials tweeted.