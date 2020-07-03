DENVER (CBS4) – More hot weather is in store for Colorado today but we also have a better chance to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The main threat will be for some areas to see locally heavy rainfall. But on the eastern plains there could be a few storms that become strong to severe producing large hail.
Visibility will be poor today along Colorado’s Front Range Urban Corridor due to high levels of ozone near the surface. Because of that there is an air quality alert in effect through the mid-afternoon.
Looking ahead it’s more of the same for the Fourth of July with an even better chance to see afternoon showers and storms. And once again locally heavy rain will be a big concern but there could also be some strong to severe thunderstorms on the eastern plains with large hail once again.