BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police have contacted a man with a long knife — who was reportedly climbing balconies at an apartment complex near the University of Colorado-Boulder. Several people reported the man was wearing bunny ears.
Police put the man in handcuffs and seized the knife. He reportedly told the officers he wanted to “scare people out of the apartments so police could make arrests.”
Police say he cooperated — and showed signed he might suffer from mental health issues. He was given a summons and released — and referred to the EDGE Program for resources in reference to possible mental health concerns.
Police say they first got a call at 10:07 a.m., from a person reporting a man yelling at cars and swinging a knife at cars near Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue. That caller said the suspect was last seen walking southbound along Broadway.
As officers began responding to the area, the communication center received additional information that the suspect was climbing on the balconies of apartments in the area of Broadway and Marine Street.
The man was described as a white male with long brown hair. He was last seen wearing “bright-colored” clothing and a hat with “bunny ears.”