'I Enjoy Playing': Masters Champion Mike Weir Joins The Korn Ferry TourWhy Mike Weir is playing the role of elder statesman on the Korn Ferry Tour.

'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.

'There's No Playbook': Nuggets Head To Orlando With More Than Basketball On The Brain"The toughest part about this is that there is no playbook. There's no one I can call up who has gone through what we are about to go through. We are going to learn as we go," Denver Nuggets Michael Malone said.

Broncos Games Against 49ers, Cardinals Canceled As NFL Scraps Preseason Weeks 1, 4The NFL is scrapping weeks one and four of the preseason according to multiple reports.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

NFL Gives Nearly $500,000 To CU Denver Engineer For Helmet DevelopmentThe NFL is giving nearly $500,000 to CU Denver. The money will help an engineering professor as he develops state-of-the-art helmets.