AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of demonstrators blocked traffic in Aurora Friday to protest the death of a prominent singer and activist in Ethiopia. The Oromo Community of Colorado organized the protest at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Avenue.
The community of Ethiopian refugees wants to raise awareness about the killing of Hachalu Hundessa. The 34-year-old was shot on Monday and later died in a hospital.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says dissidents he recently extended an offer of peace have “taken up arms” in revolt against the government in a week of deadly unrest that followed Hundessa’s death. Abiy Ahmed says those who participate “in the destruction of the nation cannot be considered guardians of the nation.”
Hundessa took part in anti-government protests that led to Abiy Ahmed coming to power in 2018. More than 80 people were killed in protests ignited by the singer’s death.
Protest organizers in Aurora say there are 2.5 million displaced Oromo’s around the world and more than 6,000 in Metro Denver.
