DENVER (CBS4) — United Airlines is putting more planes in the air. The largest carrier at Denver International Airport is adding 25,000 more domestic and international flights as travel picks up.
United will triple its schedule from June — but the number of flights will still be down 40% from pre-pandemic levels.
United will resume flights to Cancun, Calgary, Aspen and Jackson Hole.
The airline also announced it will extend its waiver for change fees and award re-deposit fees for reservations through July 31.