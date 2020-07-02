EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 69-year-man in Carbondale has been arrested for possession of child pornography. Peter O’Grady was taken into custody on June 30.
Investigators say large amounts of suspected online child pornography were recovered after they got a search warrant for O’Grady’s computers, mass storage devices, and cell phones.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an alleged child pornography complaint which resulted in a search warrant being executed,as evidence, and the suspect being arrested.
O’Grady has been charged with sexual exploitation of children-aggravated (more than 20 images), a class 4 Felony. His bond was set at $5,000.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the suspect or this crime to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office by calling the Vail Public Safety Communication Center at 970-479-2201.
If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers