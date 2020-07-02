(CBS4)– Mike Weir has climbed golf’s tallest mountain. Back in 2003, Weir became the first Canadian born player to win a major. He won The Masters by defeating Len Mattiace in a playoff.
“It’s been a while so it’s hard to remember that but it’s obviously what you dream of,” said Weir.
But that was 17 years ago. A lot has changed since then. The 50-year-old now sports glasses and no longer plays on the PGA Tour. He’s playing the role of elder statesman on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I enjoy playing them and I hope that they enjoy playing with me,” Weir said.
Make no mistake about it, the Korn Ferry Tour is not the PGA Tour. So the question is, why is a golfer as accomplished as Weir still grinding away in golf’s minor leagues against players half his age?
“This game can humble you quickly and you can’t carry your ego with you when you play this game,” said Weir who once beat Tiger Woods in a singles match at the President’s Cup.
“If I just had an attitude that I’m a Masters champion and I shouldn’t be out here, I wouldn’t prepare myself well for the PGA Tour Champions and I’d get my butt handed to me out there by those 50 and older guys.”
And while Mike waits for the 50 and over circuit to resume, the 8-time tour winner isn’t ready for the sun to set on his golfing career.
“What’s left for Mike Weir to accomplish in this game?” asked CBS4’s Eric Christensen.
“I don’t know, who knows,” said the one-time 3rd ranked player in the world. “I’m going out there with an open mind so who knows.”
Mike knows how to win. He’s done it before and he hopes to do it again.