By Audra Streetman
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was called to a grass fire Thursday afternoon that spread to a structure. The scene is located on Quartz Way near the Picture Rock Trailhead, south of Lyons.

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the structure was lost in the fire, but no one was injured. Investigators have not said how the fire started.

Around 6:20 p.m., officials said the fire was contained but not yet out. Crews were still on scene working on mop-up. Deputies have asked people to avoid the area so first responders can work.

