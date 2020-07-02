Comments
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was called to a grass fire Thursday afternoon that spread to a structure. The scene is located on Quartz Way near the Picture Rock Trailhead, south of Lyons.
Officials said the structure was lost in the fire, but no one was injured. Investigators have not said how the fire started.
Around 6:20 p.m., officials said the fire was contained but not yet out. Crews were still on scene working on mop-up. Deputies have asked people to avoid the area so first responders can work.