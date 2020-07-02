Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The number of Coloradans filing for initial unemployment benefits again fell for the week ending June 27. A total of 14,739 filings were made, that number includes gig workers. It’s down from 20,267 the week before.
About 603,720 claims have been filed in the past 15 weeks in Colorado. The Department of Labor has paid approximately $3 billion in benefits since March 29. That includes regular benefits, gig benefits and the extra $600 weekly federal benefits.
The accommodation and food service industry continues to have the highest numbers of claims.