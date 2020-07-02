DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is facing a new lawsuit related to officers’ actions during the George Floyd death protests. The class action lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of all protesters over “alleged wrongful curfew arrests and unconstitutional assaults the Denver Police made on peaceful protesters and following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”
The class action suit charges that police used “constitutionally unlawful crowd control tactics, including kettling, indiscriminate and unwarned launching of tear gas and flashbangs into crowds and at individuals, and shooting projectiles at protesters.”
The lawsuit claims officers put protesters in danger and used intimidation to stop them from exercising their First Amendment rights. The suit also charges that the May 30 to June 4 curfew was unconstitutional.
Denver officers arrested more than 300 protesters for curfew violations over the course of several days, both those charges were later dropped.
